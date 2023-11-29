SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The 29th annual A Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Spartanburg Tuesday evening.

The free Victorian holiday extravaganza, put on by the City of Spartanburg, will take place in downtown along N Liberty Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While walking through downtown, you will hear live holiday tunes, see living window displays and eat festive foods. There will also be horse drawn carriage rides.

The official lighting of the Denny’s Plaza Christmas tree will also happen.