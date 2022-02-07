$300,000 unclaimed Palmetto Cash 5 won in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A $300,000 unclaimed Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought in Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at S G Express on Wade Hampton Blvd. on Feb. 4.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on, lottery officials said. The numbers were 6 – 12 – 23 – 30 – 33 with a Power-Up of 3.



Officials said the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit the S.C. Education Lottery’s website.