GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A dog deemed “a little bit weird” is still looking for his forever family after spending over 215 days in an Upstate animal shelter.

Buster, a 2.5-year-old Retriever mix, arrived at the Greenville Humane Society over seven months ago and is the “longest resident by a stretch”.

So the humane society is featuring Buster on its social media accounts in hopes of finding him a forever home.

The humane society said Buster knows “sit”, “down” touch” and “leave it”. He also enjoys playing with most other dogs.

“He’s a little bit weird but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society Facebook post said.

If you are interested in adopting Buster, call the humane society at (864) 242-3626.

