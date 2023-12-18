GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – The Upcountry History Museum in Greenville showcases a holiday classic but the original animated special, almost didn’t happen.

The exhibit “A Very Grinchy Christmas” will made it’s southeastern debut in Greenville.

It walks viewers through the story of how the Grinch almost didn’t make it from book to screen but for a friendship forged during World War II.

Written in 1957, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Ted Geisel, otherwise known as Dr. Seuss, gave readers the story of the small-hearted creature who “lived just north of Whoville” and vowed to stop Christmas from coming, only to realize at the end that “maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”

Though many had wanted Geisel to turn the story into an animated special, it wasn’t until 1966 that he consented when acclaimed animator Chuck Jones made a personal appeal to him.

Geisel and Jones had served together during WWII in the U.S. Army’s First Motion Picture Unit, so Geisel entrusted the project to his friend

On December 18, 1966, 3.8 Million people tuned in to CBS-TV to watch

The exhibit runs through Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (864) 467-3100.