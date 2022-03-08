SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As gas prices reach record levels, experts warn it could climb even higher in the coming weeks. According to AAA, there are more factors than one that contribute to the recent rise in prices.

Filling up your gas tank is a task that many people told 7NEWS on Tuesday they wish they could avoid.

“I don’t like it,” said Johnny Stafford.



“Prices are high, I can tell you that,” said Michelle Covington.

According to AAA, gas prices are surging across the Carolinas to record highs.

“We know in North Carolina the statewide average is over four dollars; $4.02 per gallon. In South Carolina we are looking $3.97 a gallon and these are the highest numbers we’ve seen in over ten years,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas-The Auto Club Group.

In one week, people filling their tanks have seen a significant price jump across the board. It’s something that Spartanburg County residents said they are displeased with.

“I mean it’s going to be hard for some people, especially those who are still coming back from and recovering from COVID,” Covington said.

“They need to chop them down because a lot of people can’t afford this,” said Stafford.

In the Carolinas, AAA reported a price jump of nearly $0.50 in one week. That jump caused a ripple effect on many people, including small business owners.

“I own a carpet cleaning flooring service here in Spartanburg, South Carolina,” said Harold McClain. “It’s costing quite a bit more to fill up our tanks. Chemicals and supplies are going up, so it’s really having an effect on the whole economy.”

According to AAA, many factors contribute to the price jump, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but also the time of year.

“It’s just not all about the tensions across the globe. We are also talking about some seasonal factors,” said Wright. “Typically, if we are talking about just a regular year, they kind of go up in the Spring, up in the Summer, and they start leveling off as we hit Memorial Day.

“This is the time when gas prices start to kind of uptick because this is the time of year when we see an increase in demand.”

Upstate residents said they are feeling mixed emotions as the dollar sign ticks up.

“I guess I’ll just be staying home,” said Stafford.

When asked if the rising prices discouraged people from driving, Covington responded, “Yes and no, but I gotta do what I gotta do. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anytime soon.”

According to AAA, South Carolina has not seen a statewide average over $4.00 per gallon of gas since September 2008. A representative said they do not expect prices to level off anytime soon.

“What you see at the pump tonight might look very different than what you see in the morning and we very well could be seeing a $4.00 statewide average [in South Carolina],” said Wright.

Wright recommended a few things to help amid the price surge: