SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Travel experts predict a big surge in travel this summer, likely even larger than 2022’s numbers.

According to AAA, 56 percent of South Carolinians plan to take a vacation over the summer. The majority of those travelers will head to the beach.

Most Americans – nine out of every 10, per AAA – will take road trips.

The auto group encourages families to complete maintenance on their cars prior to travel.

“We recently did a survey and what’s kind of troubling is people deciding before they take a road trip, they’re not going to go get an inspection,” AAA spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said. “They’re not going to go make sure their car is in optimal working condition.”

Wright also said high demand will likely lead to higher fuel prices.

AAA also predicts a 200 percent surge in international travel this summer.

Among the expected crowds, new flights and expanded flights, GSP suggests travelers arrive two hours prior to takeoff.

“At times, particularly in the early mornings, you’ll begin to see lines build up at the ticket counter and the TSA security checkpoint,” Communications Manager Tiffany Cherry said. “We want everything to go smoothly for you, so we encourage you to arrive early.”