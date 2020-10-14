Abandoned kitten finds home at Spartanburg book store

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A kitten which was found abandoned outside a Spartanburg bookshop has found a new home: inside that very shop.

The three-month-old kitten was found around a week and a half ago at the doorstep of the Hub City Bookshop on West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg.

In a Facebook post, the shop said they had wanted to adopt a “bookshop cat” for a while and this was the perfect opportunity.

The cat, given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian, was given the name Zora Nelle after Southern authors Zora Neale Hurston and Nelle Harper Lee.

They say Zora Nelle is living in the back office for now but will slowly be introduced to the bookshop.