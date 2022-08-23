ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County School District will receive $38 million in funding from South Carolina for school renovations, officials announced Tuesday.

The funding will be used for major renovations at Dixie High School, Abbeville High School, and the Abbeville County Career Center.

The district, which has nearly 3,000 students enrolled, received the money following a study commissioned by the South Carolina Department of Education to decide where to spend $140 million in funding set aside by the General Assembly for disadvantaged schools.

“With school facilities over 60 years of age, the time is now for Abbeville County to address facilities issues in order to provide their students, families, and educators with safe places for teaching and learning,” said State Superintendent Molly Spearman in a statement.

The Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to approve the projects which will use a combination of the state funding in addition to district funds.

The projects include new kitchens and cafeterias along with new two-story academic wings at both Dixie High School and Abbeville High School.

New office and program space at Abbeville County Career Center is also included.

Abbeville County School District Superintendent Dr. Mason Gary thanked the General Assembly and Superintendent Spearman in a statement.

Dr. Gary added, “Each day, the Abbeville County School District puts its students first and today’s announcement bolsters that claim. We are excited for the renovations to begin.”