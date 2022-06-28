SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Abortion rights advocates rallied in downtown Spartanburg Tuesday night.

More than 50 advocates rallied at Morgan Square around 5 p.m.

The rally was organized by a college student in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

A federal court also released the hold on the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Law Monday.

This bill, which bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, was signed into law in February 2021. A federal judge temporarily blocked the ban from going into effect just a day after the bill was signed.