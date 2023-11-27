SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Academy Sports and the families of the victims murdered by Todd Kohlhepp have reached a settlement. Academy Sports will reward $2.5 million to the three victims’ estates, leaving them each with over $830,000.

In 2016, law enforcement found Johnny Coxie, his wife Meghan Leigh Coxie, and Charles David Carver buried on Kohlhepp’s 96-acre Woodruff property.

The lawsuit that was settled on Monday said between 2012 and 2016, Dustan Lawson purchased firearms from Academy Sports locations in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. Lawson, in turn, gave the guns to Kohlhepp, who was legally prohibited from owning them after a rape conviction in Arizona in the 1980s.

Lawson later pleaded guilty to 36 federal firearms charges for buying guns and silencers for Kohlhepp.

Johnny and Meghan Coxie’s children will now receive part of that amount, as well as David Carver’s spouse, Nikki, who he was separated from at the time of his death.

The case said Academy Sports was negligent in its responsibility to prevent straw purchases, or the practice of buying firearms for someone who is legally prohibited from owning them. The case states employees failed to report red flags and signs, including the number of guns Lawson bought in a short period of time, his repeated purchase of the same kind of gun, and his use of cash.

Throughout this process….The Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence, a national nonprofit, helped with resources and legal knowledge on behalf of the victims’ families.

“There is good that will come out of this and I know there will be but, we’re grateful that the kids, Johnny and Meghan’s kids, will have some assistance as their mom and dad aren’t here with them,” said Julie Carver, David Carver’s mother.

Dustin Lawson was at the courthouse on Monday but did not attend the hearing. Kohlhepp is serving life in prison.