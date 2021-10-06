ACSO asking for public’s help to identify suspects after crime spree

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson County investigators said a string of crimes happened late at night on Friday into early Saturday morning.

Now, the Anderson County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

The gate at Anderson Awning and Canvas products on Frontage Road was damaged and deputies said the suspects backed into a vehicle on the property, leaving damage to it as well.

Deputies said the spree continued at Spearman Elementary School where at least one catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said at least three white males are involved.

“They’re crimes of opportunity. Typically, what we see individuals commit one crime that leads to another crime. Generally, it’s not something we see often,” public information officer Stephen Combs said.

They posted these pictures on Facebook from the survelliance video, saying they later found that this car used during the crimes was stolen in Anderson.

Deputies said it’s a green 1990’s model Ford F-150 that may have damage to the rear.

“We want to encourage people to take advantage of sharing that information. Just one tip can lead to resolution in a case,” Combs said.

The sheriff’s office said it’s important to hold these people accountable because if not, they could do it again.

Combs said, “Often times in these situations people talk and we know that with these at least three individuals possibly involved, they’ve probably talked to someone and while the pictures we posted on Facebook may not be the best images, they’ve talked. They’ve spoken to somebody, and they probably shared that information.”