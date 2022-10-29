TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has requested public assistance in locating a man with autism from Travelers Rest.

Harrison Lee Long, 23, was last seen on Burns Road in Travelers Rest at 11 a.m. Saturday wearing a blue t-shirt and grey jogging pants but no socks or shoes.

Harrison Lee Long (SOURCE: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Long has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5’11”, 155 pounds and wears glasses.

According to deputies, Long is not currently wearing his glasses.

Deputies and K-9s are currently in the area and actively searching for Long.

Investigators request that anyone who sees Long, or has information about his whereabouts, to call 911.