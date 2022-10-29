TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has requested public assistance in locating a man with autism from Travelers Rest.
Harrison Lee Long, 23, was last seen on Burns Road in Travelers Rest at 11 a.m. Saturday wearing a blue t-shirt and grey jogging pants but no socks or shoes.
Long has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5’11”, 155 pounds and wears glasses.
According to deputies, Long is not currently wearing his glasses.
Deputies and K-9s are currently in the area and actively searching for Long.
Investigators request that anyone who sees Long, or has information about his whereabouts, to call 911.