Actors Eric Roberts and Chad Dudley shooting TV series in Upstate

Easley, SC (WSPA) – The Upstate will be in the spotlight in a new independent television series called “WE 5.”

If you’re familiar with Easley, you know it’s a great community right here in the Upstate. Now, the bright lights of Hollywood will shine and bring the focus on these quiet streets.

The political drama series puts the responsibitly of running the U.S. on the shoulders of five people who were selected by a national lottery.

Chad Dudley will be playing as the President of the United States.

“I’m very excited,” actor Chad Dudley said. “I’m working with a cast and crew, and shooting in some great locations here in the Upstate.”

Actor Eric Roberts, his wife, Eliza Roberts, and step-son, Keaton Simons, will all work together on this project.

“I’ve become even more involved in the project from a creative standpoint too,” Simons said. “I’ll be co-directing and re-writing and adjusting all that stuff.”

A few scenes will be shot inside the popular restaurant, Taco Taco, which sits next to the silos that are currently under renovation.

The scripts writer said she found inspiration from real life events.

“I was watching a presidential debate and I thought, ‘I wonder if all of these people could all be in charge at once?’ And that’s where the story came from,” Writer and director Elle Conard said.

Jervonne Thacker’s character is one of the five in charge of running things, but her production company is also producing the project.

“We would be crazy not to because this is a great opportunity, and we are so blessed to be here,” actor and producer Jervonne Thacker said.

It’s a win-win for the community of Easley, where the economic impact is major.

“I think it’s going to be very well received by our business community. Whether it’s our hotels, our restaurants, our shopping, everyone will benefit from that,” Easley Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Hopkins said.

The series will include other locations in the Upstate, including Greer.

Golden Globe nominated actor Eric Roberts and his wife will arrive in the Upstate on Wednesday for the first day of shooting.