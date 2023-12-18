SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. – One of the stars from The Color Purple was in Simpsonville Sunday evening to host a special screening of the upcoming movie.

At the Regal Cinema on South Street, a crowd gathered dressed in purple.

“I am here to see Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple,” movie goer, Donna Glenn said.

South Carolina native Danielle Brooks is best known for her role in the popular show Orange is the New Black.

“What we see lately is stars promoting the movie with pop ups you know in big cities like New York, Atlanta and LA but this is all that mattered to me getting to bring this home to Simpsonville, South Carolina.”

The actress spoke to an audience full of familiar faces.

“I’ve known Danielle since she was very small. We go to the same church her mom and I are very close to,” Glenn said. “Danielle is from South Carolina, this is where her family and everything is here, this is where she was raised.”

The upcoming film depicts the struggles of African American women in the south during the 1900’s.

“It is really something that everyone can connect to because everyone has been through pain everyone has been hurt and everyone has had to be their own hero in their story to some capacity,” Brooks said.

Brooks hopes showcasing The Color Purple in her hometown sends a message that anything is possible, “it is important for them to know that you can make it too, whatever you dream is, it can become a reality and I am a living witness of that. So, if I can just show my face and let young kids know or even adults know that your dreams can come true even if you’re from a small town.”

The movie will be in theaters everywhere on Christmas Day.