GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Adam Sandler has postponed his live show that was set to take place in Greenville on Friday, due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

The show is rescheduled for November 15 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 8 p.m. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored on the night of the show.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to impact the Upstate Thursday through Friday evening.