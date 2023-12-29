ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at an Anderson County Bar.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Maaliyah Shadav Durham has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felon/murder

The sheriff’s office was called to Simon’s Bar and Grill on Clemson Boulevard on the night of Christmas Eve after Markel Holland was shot and killed inside the bar. Holland was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Deputies later arrested Curtis Nance in connection with the killing. The sheriff’s office said Durham drove Nance away from the bar after the shooting, and later texted with him about the shooting and other related matters.