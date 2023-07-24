GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two more people have been arrested in connection to a teen’s murder in Greenville County earlier this month.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Guercia Petit-Frere and an unnamed juvenile were arrested for their possible connection to the murder of 19-year-old Toriano Harris.

Greenville County deputies arrested Petit-Frere, 40, within county limits on July 21 for accessory after the fact to murder. He is being held and awaiting bond in the Greenville County detention center.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested following a pickup order in Tampa, Florida on July 20 by the Tampa police department. He is waiting to be brought back to Greenville County.

Harris’s body was found in an alley off of Smythe Avenue and Seyle Street on July 6 with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to reports, Shamaurie Nathaniel Olijahwan Robinson planned to set up and rob Harris before the murder.