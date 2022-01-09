Adidas’ Spartanburg distribution center creates new shift, over 200 jobs

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Adidas Spartanburg distribution center is creating a new shift which will result in the creation of over 200 new jobs.

According to a press release, the new positions will be for the weekend night shift from Friday to Sunday from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. The open positions will include:

Operations supervisors and managers

Leads

Warehouse associates

Forklift operators

and more

Officials said the company is offering competitive pay starting at $19 per hour, benefits including health, vision and dental insurance, up to four weeks of flexible time off, 401k matching and Adidas discounts.

To learn more or apply, visit their career’s website by clicking here.