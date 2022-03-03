ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Adoption fees have been waived for pigs and dogs during the month of March at the Asheville Humane Society.

The human society said it is currently caring for over 30 pigs and piglets. The dog shelters are also filing up.

Adoption fees are waived for approved adopters of pigs and dogs six months and older through the end of March to make space for more pigs and dogs, according to the human society.

All adoptable pigs and barnyard animals can be viewed through the Asheville Humane Society website here. All adoptable dogs can be viewed through Asheville Humane Society website here.

Anyone interested in adopting a pig and dog is asked adoptions@ashevillehumane.org.