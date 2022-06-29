GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – An “advanced” surgery center is coming to Greenville. It will offer outpatient operations, including orthopedic, spine; and ear, nose, and throat procedures, with the assistance of robotics, according to a press release from Bon Secours.

Bon Secours said it will develop six operating rooms and two procedure rooms as part of the Millennium Surgery Center, a 20,000-square-foot facility, located on the hospital’s St. Francis campus.

“We look forward to opening Millenium and through it, continuing to bring remarkable care to our patients in the Greater Greenville area, while driving innovation and standards of care,” said Matt Caldwell, president of Bon Secours St. Francis, in a press release.

The center is set to open in 2024 and will provide procedures at reduced costs to patients in the Greenville community and the surrounding areas, according to the press release.

“We’re excited for the efficiency, and therefore improved patient experience, this center will provide,” said Dr. Jay Womack, an orthopedic surgeon in the press release.