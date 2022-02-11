Advisory: Increased fire danger for McDowell Co. Friday

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There is an increased fire danger advisory in effect for McDowell County until 7 p.m. Friday night.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a very dry airmass will linger across North Carolina. With surface dewpoints dropping throughout the day and above normal temperatures persisting into the early evening, relative humidity values will fall below 30%.

MCSO said winds will also strengthen Friday afternoon and gusts nearing 25 mph are probable for a few hours over most areas. Brush and other small fuels will remain quite dry, thus the risk of fire danger will be enhanced.

Refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn Friday, deputies said. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.

