CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – On Wednesday, a conservative student group at Clemson University, held a demonstration against “Affirmative Action” on campus.

The meaning of the “Affirmative Action” bake sale depended on who you asked, but it definitely sparked debate.

A poster made by the Turning Point USA Chapter listed different prices for different races. Organizers said it’s a message about the inequity of Affirmative Action, others saw it differently.

“Just to kind of highlight the discrepancy that occurs with the college admission process,” said Taylor Rogers.

“I feel like there is a proper way to grab attention and theirs was very unprofessional, and it was very demeaning,” said Zharia Roberts.

The Clemson chapter of the conservative, non-profit group, Turning Point USA, organized the demonstration.

“We were trying to highlight that it really shouldn’t come down to your race and your race really shouldn’t matter. Like, everyone should be held to the same standard,” said Rogers.

Rogers, their president, said they don’t believe in discrimination.

“Asian Americans shouldn’t be penalized for having higher SAT scores than Native American students, for example, and vice versa,” she said.

Zharia Roberts attended the event and said she felt uncomfortable.

“Where we were unqualified to be at Clemson, or at any big university. We were unqualified to be there and that through affirmative action that they lowered the universities, or the corporations, standards, so that we would be able to be there,” said Roberts.

Some students felt the bake sale taking place on the first day of Black History Month was offensive.

“I didn’t get any really resources to help for my tuition based off of my skin color. And so, it was just kind of invalidating my experience,” said senior Brittney Watts.

“To have something on our campus on the first day we really want to recognize who we are, as individuals, is very disappointing. It almost sets us back, a little bit,” said sophomore, Grace Irvin.

Rogers said this was the first day everyone was available to hold an event for their chapter.

“It wasn’t on purpose, and we didn’t intend to do it on the first day of Black History Month. That was just the way the cards played out,” said Rogers.

All cookies were given out for free, to enhance the chapter’s message.

“We don’t think you should be discriminated against, let colleges discriminate you, and the admission process,” said Rogers.

Others didn’t take it that way.

“They believe, oh, Clemson needs a quota, they need funding and that’s why we’re here. That we’re here primarily off of funding and not our own merit,” said Roberts.

Rogers said their chapter will continue to hold events through the semester.

7NEWS reached out to Clemson University for comment, we’re still waiting on a response.