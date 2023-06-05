GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Design Review Board has approved the City of Greenville to build a new affordable housing option for seniors adjacent to the historic Greenville Summit.

Construction for the eight-story addition is expected to begin in September of 2024, with 50 units available in 2025.

The project, from Summit Owners JE Properties, will be built on the existing site, in the parking lot, adjacent to 201 W. Washington St with a new single-story hallway and courtyard connecting the two buildings.

According to the City of Greenville, like their neighbors in the original building, seniors in the new addition will pay 30% of their income as rent, averaging $338 a month.

(Source: City of Greenville)

(Source: City of Greenville)

(Source: City of Greenville)

(Source: City of Greenville)

For more information, call the City of Greenville at (864) 232-2273.