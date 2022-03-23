SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg is one step closer to having affordable housing units in its downtown. The city council sold a 2.6 acre site to developer Blue Wall RE LLC. The goal is to build 55 units on the property.

“It’s our first 100 percent affordable housing project for downtown,” said Spartanburg Communications & Marketing Manager Christopher George. “We’re really targeting what we call ‘workforce housing’ with this. These are really meant for folks who are working downtown. It’s across the street from the community college. We’re hoping folks will be able to take advantage of that proximity.”

The developer must be approved for low-income tax credits to begin construction. The plan is to build 17 studios, 17 one-bedroom apartments and 21 two-bedroom apartments. George said “rent and utilities will be set at no more than 30 percent of the renter’s household income for each unit.” To qualify, renters must meet certain income levels:

Studio apartments: Maximum household income for any unit of this type would be approximately $43,520 (equal to a person working full time at $20.92 per hour). The average household income for these 17 units must be at or below approximately $31,500 (equal to a person working full time at $15.14 per hour).

One-bedroom apartments: The maximum household income for any unit of this type would be approximately $43,520 (equal to a person working full time at $20.92 per hour). The average household income for these 17 units must be at or below approximately $31,500 (equal to a person working full time at $15.14 per hour).

Two-bedroom units: The maximum household income for any unit of this type would be approximately $54,200 (equal to a person working full time at $26.06 per hour). The average household income for these 17 units must be at or below approximately $39,870 (equal to a person working full time at $19.17 per hour).

“We want to be able to make sure there are price points for everyone who would want to live downtown.”

City Councilwoman Erica Brown said this development could be a solution for a core group of those who make too much to qualify for public housing but can not afford more expensive options.

“I think this project will be able to tap in and cater to those individuals who, I think, are often left out of those conversations when we talk about affordability,” said Brown.

George said construtciton will begin in 2023 if the developer is approved for low-income tax credits.