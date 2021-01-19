African American art on display at The Johnson Collection Gallery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An exhibition celebrating award winning African American artists is at The Johnson Collection gallery in downtown Spartanburg.

The Johnson Collection Gallery will open the Excellence & Emancipation: African American Artists and the Harmon Foundation on Jan 20, and it will be open through March 6.

The Harmon Foundations distinguished achievement awards initiative was established in 1926 and open exclusively to African Americans working in music, literature, science and fine arts.

The nationally touring exhibits showcase artists as makers, teachers, historians and activists. The following will be featured: Charles Alston, William Artis, Richmond Barthé, Leslie Bolling, William Cooper, Beauford Delaney, Aaron Douglas, Edwin Harleston, Palmer Hayden, Malvin Gray Johnson, William H. Johnson, Loïs Mailou Jones, James Porter, William Scott, Laura Waring, James Wells, Ellis Wilson, and Hale Woodruff.

The 18 featured artists had profound influences on African American art in the early 20th century, according to TJC Gallery’s website.

Visit the gallery at 154 West Main Street in Spartanburg.