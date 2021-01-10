After a long intermission, live theatre is back in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Live theatre has taken a prolonged intermission during the pandemic, but the South Carolina Children’s Theatre is calling folks back to their seats for a performance that will run from February 5-21.

The bright lights, the applause of an audience, the laughs and cries from a story unfolding right before your eyes.

Live theatre came to a screeching halt when the world shut down.

March 16th was Matt Giles’ first day on the job as Co-artistic Director at the South Carolina Children’s Theatre.

The same day he walked into his new office, everything changed.

“We canceled both our main stage show, our second stage show and all of our spring classes that were going at the time,” Giles said.

He felt hopeless.

“When you take the arts, live arts, live entertainment out of a community,” Giles said. “You’re missing that one space where people of all walks of life, of all ages, of all ethnicities, of all religions of all socioeconomic backgrounds, of all professions can sit in the same space and can consume the same artistic outputs, that connects us in ways that nothing else really does.”

However, the show must go on.

The South Carolina Children’s Theatre is working on their first play since the pandemic.

It’s called “Go. Dog. Go!”

Cast member Rusty Daniel, says he’s counting down the days until opening night.

“There’s nothing like being on stage with the audience clapping or standing up and cheering for you,” Daniel said.

Health precautions will make things look a little different of course; 40% capacity, masks and social distancing.

However Giles says going the extra mile to stay safe, will be worth it if it means if they can “break a leg” once again.

The theatre has also gotten creative with their virtual option.

For folks who are still uncomfortable coming to a live performance, they’re selling craft boxes with things to do while you watch the show online.

Tickets for the in-person performance will be $20 for both kids and adults, and $50 for the virtual package.

Click here to get tickets.