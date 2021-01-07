After the chaos at The Capitol, how do you explain it to children?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After the events that happened in D.C., how do you explain to a child headlines like “Four Dead After a Violent Day at The Capitol”?

It’s a question a lot of parents have, that some experts say needs to be addressed.

A mother of two children, Suzanne Beaty, says she remembers December 14, 2012, like it was yesterday.

It was the day dozens were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, and the first day Beaty had to have a tough conversation with her young children.

She said they asked many questions, “A child’s mind is so innocent, it’s like why would someone do that, why would these boys do that, or why would this boy do that. Did people die? What did the teachers do?”

Saying she did what she knew best; put their minds at ease.

“It was communicating very clearly that they’re safe, everything is ok, but this is a reality,” Beaty said.

Her children are now teenagers, but there’s parents facing similar challenges today.

Wednesday was a chaotic scene for the nation.

Four killed, and violence that invaded the walls of The Capitol.

Child Psychologist, Dr. Amanda Keating, says no matter what your views are, explaining it to child, could benefit them in the future.

“Starting when children are quite young can really help arm them to manage these emotions and events that are much more elaborate and intense that come up in their life,” Dr. Keating said.

She says there’s healthy ways to do it, so they can understand.

Dr. Keating said, “If your child has a specific story or character or show or life experience that they can recall vividly, to take a step in everyone’s shoes certainly can help them to foster resiliency, empathy in situations where different views do exist.”

Keating says a good follow up question for kids is asking them how they feel about an event.

She says if children can learn to process through emotions at a young age, they can carry that into adulthood.