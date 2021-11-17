Agape Care Group announces new corporate headquarters in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Agape Care Group announced Wednesday plans to locate the company’s corporate headquarters in Spartanburg.

The company, a leading hospice, palliative and pediatric comfort care provider, will invest $3 million and create 76 new jobs.

“Substantial growth over the last few years has necessitated a larger corporate headquarters. We were drawn to all the downtown Spartanburg area offers and are excited about our ability to recruit and retain top talent with our new offices in the historic Montgomery Building,” Agape Care Group CEO Troy Yarborough said.

Agape Care Group will be located in the Montgomery Building at 187 N. Church Street in downtown Spartanburg.

Operations are expected to be online in May 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Agape Care Group team should visit the company’s careers page.