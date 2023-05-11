MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Overnight camping has been temporarily put on hold for portions of the Appalachian Trail due to “aggressive bear behavior.”

The United States Forest Service said the closure is in place for campers along the trail between Tanyard Gap and Deep Gap.

Backpackers will still be allowed to hike on the trail in the area but all campsites and shelters are off limits for a 20-mile stretch including the area surrounding Rich Mountain Fire Tower.

The closure will be in place until further notice, according to the U.S. Forest Service.