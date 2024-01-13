LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A nearly $8 million agricultural center is under construction in Laurens County.

The county broke ground on the facility in August 2023 and is preparing to build structures in the spring.

“We want it to be a place where you can have agricultural shows, horseback riding, different type of equestrian events and livestock shows,” Andy Howard, the county’s director of parks, recreation and tourism, said. “It’s really a place where you can have everything from Little Britches Rodeos to rabbit shows, flower shows and fairs, possibly.”

The facility will have an outdoor arena and covered equestrian arena. There will also be offices for Clemson Extension and the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

“The vision is for it to be the agricultural hub for Laurens County,” Howard said.

The project is funded by the county’s capital project sales tax.

Leaders are hopeful the center will boost the county’s economy and drive tourism.

“This is what people have been asking for for a long time,” Howard said. “It’s going to be a huge impact not only for the citizens but also for surrounding communities. You’ll see a lot of shows that will draw a lot of people from out of town to come here.”

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.