(WSPA) – An Air Quality Alert has been issued Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke from wildfires in Canada has made its way to the Carolinas.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a “code orange” air quality alert for the Upstate Thursday.

Air Quality Index indicates that a code orange could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

NWS said smoke particles can lead to laziness conditions and reduced air quality for the next couple of days.

Officials said anyone with breathing difficulties should limit their time outdoors.