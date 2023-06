Viewer photo of fire at Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, June 28, 2023 (From: Jeanne Kirkland Harris)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport.

The fire happened at an airplane hangar at the airport.

The hangar suffered moderate damage in the fire, according to a 7NEWS crew at the scene.

