OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged an Alabama man with breaking into a Seneca car dealership and stealing a vehicle in February.

33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearce was charged with one count of 2nd-degree burglary and one count of grand larceny, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Pearce broke into Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Clemson Blvd. on February 28 and stole a 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat, valued at roughly $105,000. Pearce is currently incarcerated in Alabama on unrelated charges.

Deputies search for suspects after vehicles stolen from Upstate dealership

Two other vehicles, a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2021 Dodge Charger, were also stolen. The Ram was located by deputies on the morning of February 28 on the side of the road along Highway 59. The Dodge Durango Hellcat was recovered in a parking lot in Birmingham, Alabama on July 7.

Other suspects in the theft are still being sought. If anyone has information regarding the theft, they’re asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.