1  of  13
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

All county buildings in Spartanburg Co. to close to public beginning Apr. 7

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Spartanburg County_492160

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – All county buildings in Spartanburg County will be closed to the public until further notice beginning Tuesday, April 7.

The county said the buildings will be closed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Spartanburg County said employees will continue to report to work at the county facilities or work remotely.

The public can continue to utilize drop boxes located at the county facilities or can reach the departments by phone, mail, or online.

For more information on county services which are still available, click here.

Earlier Tuesday, the Spartanburg County Judicial Center was closed for at least a week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories