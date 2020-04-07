All county buildings in Spartanburg Co. to close to public beginning Apr. 7

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – All county buildings in Spartanburg County will be closed to the public until further notice beginning Tuesday, April 7.

The county said the buildings will be closed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Spartanburg County said employees will continue to report to work at the county facilities or work remotely.

The public can continue to utilize drop boxes located at the county facilities or can reach the departments by phone, mail, or online.

Earlier Tuesday, the Spartanburg County Judicial Center was closed for at least a week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.