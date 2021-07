SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes of Interstate 85 near Exit 82 have reopened after a tractor trailer caught fire Friday afternoon.

The trailer tractor caught fire around 4:51 p.m.

The Cowpens Fire Department said the fire started in the brakes of truck which was hauling frozen food.

All lanes of I-85 northbound reopened around 6:40pm.

No injuries were reported in the fire.