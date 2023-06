A crash on I-85SB has all lanes closed in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened one mile north of Exit 83 in Cowpens.

All lanes are blocked on the southbound side.

Details are limited. We will update this story when more information becomes available.