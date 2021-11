SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – All lanes of Interstate 26 eastbound are closed in southern Spartanburg County due to a deadly crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 32.

The Spartanburg County Coroner said one person died and another was hospitalized following the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

