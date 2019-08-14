Allegiant brings back nonstop flights from Asheville to West Palm Beach

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Three years after it ended, Allegiant announced that it is bringing back nonstop air service between Asheville and West Palm Beach, Florida.

The company said Tuesday that the twice-weekly flights will begin November 25.

The airline will fly between Asheville Regional Airport and Palm Beach International Airport on Mondays and Fridays.

Allegiant previously flew between the two cities from 2014 through 2016.

“We’re incredibly excited to grow again in Asheville with this new route,” said Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue Drew Wells. “We’re certain that area travelers will love having an ultra-low-cost, nonstop option to get away to this popular destination and that Florida travelers will appreciate these convenient flights to enjoy all that the Asheville area has to offer.”

Allegiant now serves 11 cities with nonstop flights from Asheville Regional Airport.