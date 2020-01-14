Allegiant to fly 4 new seasonal routes out of Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Allegiant announced Tuesday that the airline will be flying four new seasonal routes out of Asheville Regional Airport.

The airline is set to begin flying to Boston, Chicago, Houston, and Austin in May.

Allegiant will fly the new seasonal routes in addition to the nine other destinations they currently serve out of Asheville.

The new Asheville routes were among 44 new nonstop routes the company added around the country.

Here’s when the new flights will begin:

Boston Logan International Airport – beginning May 8

Chicago Midway International Airport – beginning May 21

William P. Hobby Airport (Houston) – beginning May 22

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport – beginning May 22

According to the airport, passenger traffic at Asheville Regional Airport has grown more than 40 percent in 2019.