GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds are experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County.

Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. According to the company’s outage map, over 900 people are still without power.

The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m.

The outage is from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage was caused by extreme weather in or near the area.

The power was restored around 7:55 a.m.

Another outage was reported at 5:50 a.m.

The outage is from West Mountain View Avenue to McDonald Street. The company said the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging the power equipment.

The power is expected to be restored around 11 a.m.