ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An altercation early Christmas Eve led to a fatal shooting at a bar in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded after 1 a.m. to Simon’s Bar and Grill on Clemson Boulevard in regard to the shooting.

Deputies learned that two men got into an altercation which led to the shooting.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital where he later was pronounced deceased according to deputies.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Officials said no arrests have been made in reference to the shooting but the incident appears to be isolated.

The case remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson County Coroner’s Office.