Alzheimers Association offers tips to help persons impacted by Alzheimer’s and Dementia around holidays

The Alzheimers Association is offering information to help ease the stress the holidays can bring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s Or Dementia related diseases.

Vice President of Communication and Advocacy Beth Sulkowski said when looking for a gift for someone with the disease think about their favorite foods, Fidget blanket (Etsy or Amazon, free patterns online), cozy blanket or sweater.

Carefivers are also under a lot of stress during this time so commitment to help regularly (like 1x week) as a gift could help as well.



As you’re out shopping remember comfort items like blanket, slipper socks with grips, comfy clothes that are easy to take on/off, gift certificates for food delivery/cleaning services/etc, adult coloring books, simple puzzles or easy games.



You can support Alz SC and shop online to purchase items like MedicAlert with 24/7 wandering support membership & jewelry, Alzheimer’s Association Shop for the Cause items like tree ornaments and more.



Also remember holiday gatherings can increase anxiety for those suffering from Alz or Dementia. Help to provide a quiet room for relaxation, hold gatherings earlier in the day to avoid a rush and finish before dark and think about providing a task like wrapping gifts or decorating for the loved one with Alz or Dementia to do.



Visit www.alz.org/sc for additional holiday tips. The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is always available at 800.272.3900 for reliable information and support.