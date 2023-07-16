SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Alzheimer’s Association hosted its 15th annual cross state ride in honor of those affected by Alzheimer’s. More than 400 cyclists joined the 252 mile road cycling event.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, not only have they reached their goal of $1 million, but they surpassed it as of Friday. Beth Sulkowski, Alzheimer’s Association Vice President of Communications, said the money raised goes to services offered in South Carolina as well as national and global research efforts.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s and Dementia research so we’re really proud and glad to be able to do both at the same time. We’re helping families right here where we live facing any type of Dementia but we are also moving the science forward,” said Sulkowski.

Over the next three days, cyclists are traveling across the state to the coast of Charleston. The organization said cyclists are traveling alongside motor traffic with the help of police escorts to keep them safe and in a group.

The organization also says they are providing snacks and water with tents set up every 12- 15 miles along the road. Cyclists will also have the opportunity to stop at churches and town hall buildings to use the bathroom and cool off with air conditioning.

Scott Roark, event founder/cyclist volunteer, said he came to the Alzheimer’s Association with the idea of starting the multi- day fundraiser about 16 years ago. His love for bike riding and sports sparked this interest but ultimately his mother inspired him.

“I ride for my mother, Joyce. We have a team, Team Joyce. She died about eight years ago and she was sick with Alzheimer’s for about 16 years,” said Roark.

Roark said this has been the biggest turnout yet and hopes that this legacy will continue for many years to come.

Registration for 2024 will open in November of this year. Registration for the 2023 virtual challenge is free and will remain open through the end of this month. If you would like to register or donate click here.