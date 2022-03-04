GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Amazon is partnering with colleges across the country to provide fully funded tuition to its employees. Four of those schools are here in the Palmetto State.

Greenville Tech is one of the colleges Amazon hourly employees can now attend for a free degree. More than a hundred colleges nationwide involved in the Amazon Career Choice program.

“Anybody in any of the facilities at Amazon are eligible to take some of our programs,” Dr. Chuck Morton, the dean of compliance and community outreach at Greenville Technical College, said.

Amazon employees across the country will be able to take the classes.

“They were really interested in our online programs and so we’re a nationwide partner,” Morton said.

The program allows hourly Amazon employees to get a degree from Greenville Tech and other higher education institutions for free.

“We are talking about thousands of dollars that they’re giving away for this purpose of getting an education,” Morton said.

“We’re excited to partner with Greenville Technical College along with three other colleges in South Carolina to deliver high-quality education to our hourly workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Khim Aday said.

“Amazon is different and that they will allow their employees to take pretty much any program,” Morton said. “We’re able to supply the needs of the community and while you’re working in the community.”

Morton said the school will be working with the other colleges involved in the program to make it a success.

“We want to work in tandem with our sister institutions to make sure that we are covering our specific service areas,” he said.

He also said this initiative will bolster the entire Upstate.

“It’s our job to bring education to members in the community so they can fill these jobs and have a satisfying livelihood and a satisfying life,” Morton said.

Amazon is also partnering with Spartanburg Community College for the initiative. The other South Carolina colleges involved in the program are Columbia College and Midlands Technical College.