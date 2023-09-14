SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An ambulance was stolen from a Spartanburg County hospital Thursday afternoon and chased into Union County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the Spartanburg EMS ambulance was stolen by a patient at Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus around 12:20 p.m.

Crashed law enforcement vehicle at the corner of East St. John Street and South Pine Street in Spartanburg, S.C., September 14, 2023 (WSPA)

The ambulance was chased through parts of Spartanburg where 7NEWS crews spotted one law enforcement vehicle which had been involved in a crash at the corner of East St. John Street and South Pine Street.

The chase continued down U.S. 176 into Union.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the ambulance was attempting to hit Union County deputies during the chase.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect crashed a Union County deputy’s vehicle.

The chase eventually came to an end at a former school on Sims Drive where the suspect was taken into custody.

Union County officials said the suspect will face charges in both Union County and Spartanburg County.

No injuries were reported.