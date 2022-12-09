SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – American Airlines announced Friday morning a new nonstop flight from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to New York LaGuardia airport.

American will offer two daily flights to this popular destination utilizing 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft. The new nonstop service will begin on May 5, 2023.

“American Airlines is excited to connect Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport with daily nonstop service next summer,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Domestic Network Planning. “This new route strengthens our presence at GSP and we expect this route will appeal to both local residents and visitors to this region of the Palmetto State.”

This makes the seventh nonstop destination from GSP along with nonstop flights from GSP to Charlotte, NC (CLT), Chicago/O’Hare, IL (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW), Miami, FL (MIA), Philadelphia, PA (PHL) and Washington, D.C.(DCA).

Tickets will be available for sale beginning Saturday, December 10, 2022 and can be purchased at www.aa.com.