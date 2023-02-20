Shannon Reilly has been named the new Board Chair for American Cancer Society for Upstate South Carolina.

GREENVILLE, S.C. – American Cancer Society volunteer and advocate Shannon Reilly has been appointed Chair of the American Cancer Society Upstate South Carolina Board of Directors.

Reilly has been a small business owner, non-profit fundraiser, and floral designer in her past, and she currently works as a realtor in Spartanburg.

Several members of Reilly’s the family have been diagnosed with cancer. Her beginnings with the American Cancer Society were through hosting a charity golf tournament benefitting the American Cancer Society.

“‘Strength’ is the influence of power possessed by a person or organization,” Reilly said. “This describes the American Cancer Society perfectly. Each of us on the board have the ability to rally our networks and make a real difference in the lives of those touched by cancer and to give those impacted hope.”

Mary Gwen Kistler, senior development manager for America Cancer Society, said it was a great honor to announce Reilly’s new role with American Cancer Society.

“I have known Shannon for a couple of years now. She’s always using her connections for good, and I know with her passion, she will do everything in her power to help be a light and force for good in the Upstate,” said Kistler. “Every cancer patient who hears the words, ‘you have cancer’ will know that they have someone in their corner – fighting right alongside them. Every cancer. Every life.”