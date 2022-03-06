BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Truckers driving with the American Freedom Convoy met with local supporters in Blacksburg, as they were making their way to the nation’s capital.

The group is made up of hundreds of truckers and drivers. Their biggest platform is to end COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

Saturday, people around the Upstate were in Blacksburg to show their support.

“We’re just here to let people know that there are people that do not agree with these mandates,” Supporter Angie Hall said.

Several convoys began their journey from Southern California and other cities across the country with plans to end up in Washington, D.C. this month. Members of the group said they will be meeting with senators and representatives to talk about their concerns.

“You have to understand, these truckers are doing this at their expense, they’re not getting paid for their fuel. Everything that they’re doing is reminiscing on what the founding fathers set out for our freedom,” Another supporter Richard Lynch said.

As the truckers make their way to D.C., the Virginia State Police are now warning travelers to prepare.

In a tweet Thursday, they said to expect an increase in patrolling on highways.

Lynch said, “It’s time for our political leaders to understand that they work for us we don’t work for them, but most importantly it’s time for them to understand that.”

The Virginia State Police’s tweet also said they respect their First Amendment rights and have been in contact with group organizers to ensure they’re aware of Virginia traffic laws.

Some of the truckers we spoke to said they are expected to arrive in Washington D.C. Sunday.