American Heart Association encourages spending time with pets to reduce stress

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – The American Heart Association organization will be celebrating Best Friend Fridays throughout the month of June.

The organization is encourage people to spend time with their pets during the workday every Friday in June, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said research shows pets can reduce stress and can increase the amount of exercise their owner’s receive each day.

“Taking a break is good for your mental health whether that’s taking your dog outside for a walk or taking time to pet them just petting your dog can lower your blood pressure so there is so many benefits not only incorporating in the workplace but also from a therapy standpoint which Chief is a therapy dog,” Megan Ramsey with the American Heart Association said.



