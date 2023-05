The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg American Legion Post 28 is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony to remember and honor those who served.

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Monday morning at Veterans Point Memorial Park, located on Duncan Park Drive.

Starting at 11, the names of the Spartanburg County Veterans will be read and flags will be raised around noon to honor them.

This ceremony is open to the public.